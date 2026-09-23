Witkoff calls consultations with Iran through mediators successful

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said he considers the consultations with the Iranian side through mediators held in New York successful, Report informs.

"Today, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, we engaged in lengthy talks with the Iranian delegation through the mediators, who shuttled between the two sides throughout the day. They successfully completed a round of discussions that we hope will prove constructive and promising," he wrote on X. "The mediators will continue their work."

US President Donald Trump earlier said that there are now prerequisites for reaching agreements on ending the conflict with Iran. He noted that his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Witkoff had held a very productive meeting with mediators on Iran. According to the US leader, many good ideas were presented at the meeting.