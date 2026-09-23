Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Estonia's newly appointed envoy commends Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 12:08
    Estonia's newly appointed envoy commends Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Estonia's newly appointed Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tiina Nirk has commended Baku's humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

    According to Report, she made the remarks during a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    Noting Azerbaijan's important position along the Middle Corridor, the ambassador pointed to the strong potential for expanding partnership in many areas, including political dialogue, business, information technology, logistics, and other fields.

    Tiina Nirk also highlighted broad opportunities for cooperation in education, noting that around 200 Azerbaijani students are currently studying in Estonia.

    Tiina Nirk Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Estonia relations
    Estoniya səfiri Azərbaycanın Ukraynaya humanitar yardım etməsini yüksək qiymətləndirib
    Посол Эстонии высоко оценила гуманитарную помощь Азербайджана Украине

    Latest News

    12:39

    11 killed in mass shooting near S. Africa's Durban

    Other countries
    12:32

    Pashinyan: TRIPP project to usher in new era for Armenia and its economy

    Region
    12:32
    Photo

    Formula 1: Entertainment zone opens along Baku Boulevard

    Sports
    12:25

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan reschedules interest rate decision

    Finance
    12:20

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis to discuss activities of NGOs

    Domestic policy
    12:10

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Saudi Arabia

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Estonia's newly appointed envoy commends Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    12:04
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Estonia to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:02

    Azerbaijani president's pardon order applies to five foreign nationals

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed