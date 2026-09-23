Estonia's newly appointed envoy commends Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Foreign policy
- 23 September, 2026
- 12:08
Estonia's newly appointed Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tiina Nirk has commended Baku's humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.
According to Report, she made the remarks during a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Noting Azerbaijan's important position along the Middle Corridor, the ambassador pointed to the strong potential for expanding partnership in many areas, including political dialogue, business, information technology, logistics, and other fields.
Tiina Nirk also highlighted broad opportunities for cooperation in education, noting that around 200 Azerbaijani students are currently studying in Estonia.
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