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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Saudi Arabia

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 12:10
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Saudi Arabia

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of September 23 – the Proclamation of the Kingdom, Report informs.

    "Your Majesty,

    My Dear Brother,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to all your people on the occasion of September 23 – the Proclamation of the Kingdom.

    We are delighted by the upward trajectory and dynamic development of Azerbaijan–Saudi Arabia intergovernmental relations and cooperation, which are built on shared moral values, religious and cultural roots, traditional friendship, and brotherhood.

    We attach great importance to the comprehensive development of our relations based on mutual trust and support. Today, our cooperation across a number of fields serves the interests of our countries and the well-being of our peoples, bringing them even closer together. Our partnership with ACWA Power, your country's leading company in the priority areas of energy, including alternative and renewable energy, is expanding year by year and gaining new substance.

    I would particularly like to emphasize our fruitful cooperation and mutual support within international organizations, especially the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Of course, active political dialogue at the highest level has created a favorable foundation for all of this.

    I am confident that the brotherly relations and interaction between our peoples will further deepen in the coming years through our joint efforts for the prosperity of our countries, and that our partnership will be enriched with new achievements.

    On this festive day, I wish you robust health, long life, and success in your high office, and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia lasting peace and prosperity," the congratulatory message reads.

    Ilham Aliyev King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Congratulatory message Saudi Arabia
    İlham Əliyev Səudiyyə Ərəbistanının Kralını təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил короля Саудовской Аравии с Днем провозглашения Королевства

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