Formula 1: Entertainment zone opens along Baku Boulevard

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku will offer more than racing and on-track action.

The Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Report that as Formula 1 marks its 10th anniversary in the city, fans will be able to enjoy concerts, driver appearances, interactive activities and a wide-ranging entertainment programme across several Fan Zone locations.

As always, the Entertainment Zone will be located along Baku Boulevard, offering a packed programme of entertainment, interactive activities and exciting experiences for the whole family.

Fans will have the chance to get closer to the world of Formula 1 through a range of interactive experiences. The Formula 1 racing simulator will allow participants to get behind the wheel of a virtual F1 car and compete for the fastest lap of the day. The Pit Stop Challenge will put teamwork to the test, with groups of two or three participants racing against the clock to change the tires of a Formula 1 car. The fastest teams will advance to a final, with winners of both activities receiving prizes, including signed memorabilia and paddock tours.

Several other attractions will offer a different perspective on Formula 1. Visitors will be able to see an F1 show car and the championship trophy of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). The F1 Driver Selfie experience will use augmented reality to allow fans to take photos alongside Formula 1 drivers and team principals, while an F1 DJ podium will recreate the atmosphere of one of the most recognisable moments of a Grand Prix weekend: the podium ceremony.

The entertainment programme will also extend beyond motorsport. For those looking for a more active experience, the Ninja Challenge will feature an obstacle course with climbing walls, balance elements and rope obstacles designed to test strength, agility and coordination. Visitors can also take on the zipline, offering a high-speed ride across the Fan Zone.

Younger visitors will have their own programme of activities. At the Kids' Grand Prix, children will be able to drive miniature electric cars around a specially designed and safe track. The children's area will also feature themed face painting and creative workshops, alongside trampolines, including a helmet-shaped inflatable trampoline.

Driver appearances will be another highlight for Formula 1 fans. During the Fan Forums, drivers and team representatives will take to the main stage to answer questions and share insights into life in the championship away from the track.

Throughout the day, roaming performances will add to the atmosphere around the Grand Prix. The programme will include traditional national dances, a drum show by Amarok, Mirror Dancers, Mirror Racing Show, Flying People and Drum Girls.

The Fan Zone stage will feature performances by DJs Pancho, Maya Aziz, Nicolas Mun, Nazreen, Tim and Vugarixx, as well as Excellent Band and Mardan Band.

The entertainment programme will continue beyond the circuit at Baku Crystal Hall. Calvin Harris will perform on Thursday, followed by Katy Perry on Friday, extending the Grand Prix experience into the evenings.

From 24 to 26 September, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will offer a programme extending beyond the circuit, with the Fan Zone, driver appearances, live shows and concerts forming part of the race weekend experience in Baku.