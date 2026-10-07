Paris police use tear gas and batons against protesters

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Police in Paris have used tear gas and batons against protesters near Sciences Po University.

According to French media, cited by Report, clashes between protesters and police officers broke out on Boulevard Saint-Germain.

Law enforcement officers also dismantled barricades erected by the protesters.

Earlier, French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said he had ordered law enforcement agencies to stop using stun grenades against high school students taking part in protests.