Hidayat Heydarov: It is hard to lose at home
Individual sports
- 07 October, 2026
- 16:26
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Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has commented on his defeat at the World Judo Championships in Baku, sharing his thoughts in an Instagram post, according to Report.
"It is difficult to lose at home. It is even harder to lose in front of you. I could not make you happy today, but your love gave me strength. Endless gratitude," Heydarov wrote.
Competing in the up to 73 kg weight category, Heydarov was eliminated in the round of 16 after losing to Italy's Giovanni Esposito on penalties.
The World Championships, being held at the National Gymnastics Arena, will run through October 11. Earlier, Azerbaijan's Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) won gold, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) claimed bronze.
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