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    Azerbaijan, Estonia mull co-op in AI

    ICT
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 17:00
    Azerbaijan, Estonia mull co-op in AI

    Azerbaijan and Estonia have discussed the prospects for developing relations and opportunities for cooperation in the field of digital development, AI, innovations, and technologies, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.

    The discussions took place during the minister's meeting with Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Estonian Parliament Marko Mihkelson.

    Nabiyev noted that an exchange of views took place at the meeting on expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, and the prospects for cooperation with Estonian technology companies.

    Azerbaijan, Estonia mull co-op in AI
    Azerbaijan, Estonia mull co-op in AI

    Rashad Nabiyev Artificial intelligence
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Estoniya süni intellekt sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
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    Азербайджан и Эстония обсудили сотрудничество в сфере ИИ
    44 - Tezliklə
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