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    Azerbaijan Railways transports nearly 14 million tons of cargo in 9 months

    Infrastructure
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 17:17
    Azerbaijan Railways transports nearly 14 million tons of cargo in 9 months

    Azerbaijan Railways CJSC transported nearly 14 million tons of cargo in January-September 2026, up 11% from the same period last year.

    According to Azerbaijan Railways, cited by Report, transit freight traffic increased by 15% during the reporting period, reaching 5.7 million tons.

    Transit freight traffic increased by 20% along the East-West corridor and by 26% along the North-South route.

    In September this year, compared with the same month last year, total freight traffic increased by 29%, while transit freight traffic rose by 37%.

    Azerbaijan Railways Transit transportation Cargo transportation
    ADY 9 ayda 14 milyon tona yaxın yük daşıyıb
    АЖД за 9 месяцев перевезли почти 14 млн тонн грузов
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