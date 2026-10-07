Azerbaijan Railways transports nearly 14 million tons of cargo in 9 months
Infrastructure
- 07 October, 2026
- 17:17
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Azerbaijan Railways CJSC transported nearly 14 million tons of cargo in January-September 2026, up 11% from the same period last year.
According to Azerbaijan Railways, cited by Report, transit freight traffic increased by 15% during the reporting period, reaching 5.7 million tons.
Transit freight traffic increased by 20% along the East-West corridor and by 26% along the North-South route.
In September this year, compared with the same month last year, total freight traffic increased by 29%, while transit freight traffic rose by 37%.
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