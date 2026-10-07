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    Czech transport minister to visit Azerbaijan – EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 16:34
    Czech transport minister to visit Azerbaijan – EXCLUSIVE

    Minister of Transport of the Czech Republic Ivan Bednárik will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan as part of a large-scale tour of a Czech delegation through the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus from October 11 to 16, the ministry said, Report informs.

    During the visit to Baku, the Czech minister will be accompanied by a representative delegation of domestic entrepreneurs under the auspices of the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic (SP ČR). Main attention during B2B/B2G meetings and business forums will be paid to the development of cooperation in the field of railway transport, logistics, multimodal transport, civil aviation, and related infrastructure.

    The mission is targeted at companies already implementing projects in the region or launching new initiatives, including within the framework of the European strategy Global Gateway.

    After the trip to Azerbaijan, the minister will visit Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

    Ivan Bednarik Czech Transport Ministry Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan
    Çexiyanın nəqliyyat naziri Azərbaycana səfər edəcək - EKSKLÜZİV
    Министр транспорта Чехии посетит Азербайджан - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ
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    44 - Tezliklə

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