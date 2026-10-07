Tamás Torma: Education among key co-op areas between Hungary, Azerbaijan

Educational ties are one of the key areas of cooperation between Hungary and Azerbaijan, and currently, about 800 Azerbaijani students are studying in Hungary, Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan Tamas Torma said at a briefing dedicated to the Study in Europe education fair, Report informs.

"Hungarian universities offer high-quality education in English. The majority of Azerbaijani students choose Hungarian universities due to high-quality educational programs, modern research centers, and international scientific institutes. They study in fields such as engineering, business, and information technology," the diplomat noted.

Torma emphasized that graduates from Azerbaijan work successfully in the labor market, which, according to him, demonstrates the value of the knowledge and diplomas obtained in Hungary.

He also noted the development of partnership relations between the universities of the two countries, particularly in the fields of agriculture and pharmaceuticals.

According to him, another factor in Hungary's attractiveness for Azerbaijani students is the country's safety, hospitality, and opportunities for social and cultural integration.

"It is especially easy for Azerbaijani students to integrate into Hungarian society. As they say themselves, they truly feel at home here," Torma added.

The ambassador also noted cooperation in the field of language learning. In particular, the Hungarian language is taught at the Azerbaijan University of Languages, while students study the Azerbaijani language at one of the universities in Budapest.