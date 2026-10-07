Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Four killed in truck crash on Baku-Gazakh highway – UPDATED

    Incident
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 16:48
    Four killed in truck crash on Baku-Gazakh highway – UPDATED

    Four people have been killed and one injured in a serious traffic accident on the Baku-Gazakh highway.

    According to Report, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said the accident occurred at around 2:20 p.m. on October 7 at the 21st kilometer of the highway in Baku's Garadagh district.

    According to preliminary findings, the driver of a Mercedes Atego truck lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into a metal barrier and overturned.

    Rescuers used special equipment to remove the bodies of four people and an injured passenger from the wreckage.

    An investigation into the accident is underway.

    Traffic accident
    Video
    Qaradağda 4 nəfərin öldüyü qəzada xəsarət alanların vəziyyəti açıqlanıb - YENİLƏNİB-2
    В TƏBİB сообщили о состоянии пострадавших в тяжелом ДТП в Гарадаге - ОБНОВЛЕНО-3
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed