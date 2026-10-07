Four killed in truck crash on Baku-Gazakh highway – UPDATED

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Four people have been killed and one injured in a serious traffic accident on the Baku-Gazakh highway.

According to Report, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said the accident occurred at around 2:20 p.m. on October 7 at the 21st kilometer of the highway in Baku's Garadagh district.

According to preliminary findings, the driver of a Mercedes Atego truck lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into a metal barrier and overturned.

Rescuers used special equipment to remove the bodies of four people and an injured passenger from the wreckage.

An investigation into the accident is underway.