Ebola cases in DR Congo surpass 8,600
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- 07 October, 2026
- 17:10
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The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 8,665.
According to the country's public health institute, cited by Report, the death toll stands at 4,178, with a case fatality rate of 48.2%.
"Response measures are continuing in seven provinces and 64 affected areas. There are 8,665 confirmed cases, 890 patients in isolation and receiving hospital treatment, and 2,259 recoveries. Progress has been made in vaccination, particularly in Tshopo and Bas-Uele," the information says.
Earlier, DRC Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba said the Ebola outbreak had been brought fully under control by the authorities.
Konqoda Ebolaya yoluxanların sayı 8 665-ə çatıb
В ДР Конго число зараженных Эболой превысило 8,6 тыс. человек
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