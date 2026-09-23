CBA: Azerbaijan sees over 74% surge in remittances surplus
Finance
- 23 September, 2026
- 12:45
In January–August 2026, remittances surplus (the difference between inflows and outflows) in Azerbaijan amounted to $751 million, marking an increase of 74.1% year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
It was noted that the external sector indicators remain favorable.
According to the country's State Customs Committee, the trade surplus amounted to $10.4 billion in the first 8 months of 2026.
The CBA may revise upward its current account surplus forecast for the end of 2026, driven by higher global energy prices and positive trends in non-hydrocarbon exports of goods and services.
Azərbaycanda pul baratları üzrə saldo 74 % artıb
Сальдо по денежным переводам в Азербайджане выросло на 74%
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