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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis to discuss activities of NGOs

    Domestic policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 12:20
    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis to discuss activities of NGOs

    The activities of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) will be discussed in the Azerbaijani Parliament - Milli Majlis, Report informs.

    The issue has been included in the work plan of the parliamentary Committee on Public Associations and Religious Institutions for the 2026 autumn session.

    Committee Chairman Fazil Mustafa said at today's meeting that problems in the activities of NGOs will be discussed at a hearing on the topic during the autumn session:

    "Existing problems in the activities of NGOs create a need for initiatives, particularly in terms of improving civil society institutions."

    NGOs Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
    Milli Məclisdə QHT-lərin fəaliyyəti müzakirə olunacaq
    В Милли Меджлисе обсудят деятельность НПО

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