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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Pashinyan: TRIPP project to usher in new era for Armenia and its economy

    Region
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 12:32
    Pashinyan: TRIPP project to usher in new era for Armenia and its economy

    The implementation of the Trump Route (TRIPP) project will usher in a new era for Armenia and its economy, as well as reshape international logistics routes, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a panel discussion at the Concordia Summit in the US, Report informs, citing Armenian media.

    "Currently, we are focusing on the implementation of the TRIPP project, as a result of which regional connectivity will be fully ensured. TRIPP will usher in a new era for our country and economy, because, first of all, we will have a railway connection with Azerbaijan," he said.

    The prime minister also noted that Yerevan "looks forward to the opening of Armenia's border with Türkiye and the establishment of a railway connection within this framework."

    "Overall, this [the TRIPP project] will also transform international logistics, because the international community will have a new route between East and West," the Armenian Prime Minister emphasized.

    Nikol Pashinyan Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)
    Paşinyan: "Tramp Marşrutu" Şərq ilə Qərb arasında beynəlxalq logistikanı dəyişdirəcək
    Пашинян: "Маршрут Трампа" изменит международную логистику между Востоком и Западом
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