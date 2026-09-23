Pashinyan: TRIPP project to usher in new era for Armenia and its economy

The implementation of the Trump Route (TRIPP) project will usher in a new era for Armenia and its economy, as well as reshape international logistics routes, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a panel discussion at the Concordia Summit in the US, Report informs, citing Armenian media.

"Currently, we are focusing on the implementation of the TRIPP project, as a result of which regional connectivity will be fully ensured. TRIPP will usher in a new era for our country and economy, because, first of all, we will have a railway connection with Azerbaijan," he said.

The prime minister also noted that Yerevan "looks forward to the opening of Armenia's border with Türkiye and the establishment of a railway connection within this framework."

"Overall, this [the TRIPP project] will also transform international logistics, because the international community will have a new route between East and West," the Armenian Prime Minister emphasized.