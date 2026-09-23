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    Azerbaijan, Czech Republic discuss expanding economic ties

    Infrastructure
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 12:54
    Azerbaijan, Czech Republic discuss expanding economic ties

    Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have discussed opportunities to expand economic ties, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

    The discussions were held during a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Anar Akhundov and Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Marie Chatardova, who is visiting Azerbaijan.

    The meeting noted significant potential for cooperation in energy, transport, pharmaceuticals, technology transfer, and other areas. The current state of economic relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic and opportunities to expand cooperation were discussed. The sides also exchanged views on holding the next meeting of the Joint Commission between the two countries.

    The parties exchanged views on promoting mutual investments, expanding contacts between business communities, and implementing joint projects.

    Anar Akhundov Czech Republic Azerbaijan
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