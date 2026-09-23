11 killed in mass shooting near S. Africa's Durban
Other countries
- 23 September, 2026
- 12:39
At least 11 people, including a pregnant woman, were killed and three others wounded in a mass shooting in South Africa's southeastern KwaZulu-Natal Province late Tuesday, local media noted Wednesday, Report informs via Xinhua.
According to local broadcaster eNCA, the shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT) in KwaMakhutha township, south of Durban, when unidentified gunmen stormed a house and opened fire on people gathered inside.
CAR-da atışma zamanı 11 nəfər ölüb, 3 nəfər yaralanıb
В ЮАР при стрельбе в частном доме погибли 11 человек, трое ранены
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