At least 11 people, including a pregnant woman, were killed and three others wounded in a mass shooting in South Africa's southeastern KwaZulu-Natal Province late Tuesday, local media noted Wednesday, Report informs via Xinhua.

According to local broadcaster eNCA, the shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT) in KwaMakhutha township, south of Durban, when unidentified gunmen stormed a house and opened fire on people gathered inside.