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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    11 killed in mass shooting near S. Africa's Durban

    Other countries
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 12:39
    11 killed in mass shooting near S. Africa's Durban

    At least 11 people, including a pregnant woman, were killed and three others wounded in a mass shooting in South Africa's southeastern KwaZulu-Natal Province late Tuesday, local media noted Wednesday, Report informs via Xinhua.

    According to local broadcaster eNCA, the shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT) in KwaMakhutha township, south of Durban, when unidentified gunmen stormed a house and opened fire on people gathered inside.

    Armed attack South Africa
    CAR-da atışma zamanı 11 nəfər ölüb, 3 nəfər yaralanıb
    В ЮАР при стрельбе в частном доме погибли 11 человек, трое ранены
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