Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan reschedules interest rate decision

    Finance
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 12:25
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan reschedules interest rate decision

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has rescheduled the date for announcing its next decision on the parameters of the interest rate corridor from November 4 to October 29, Report informs, citing the CBA.

    The corresponding press conference will also take place on October 29 instead of November 4. A meeting with experts is also scheduled for the same day.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    AMB pul siyasəti ilə bağlı növbəti qərarın ictimaiyyətə açıqlanması vaxtını dəyişib
    ЦБА перенес дату оглашения решения по процентному коридору

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