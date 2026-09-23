Central Bank of Azerbaijan reschedules interest rate decision
Finance
- 23 September, 2026
- 12:25
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has rescheduled the date for announcing its next decision on the parameters of the interest rate corridor from November 4 to October 29, Report informs, citing the CBA.
The corresponding press conference will also take place on October 29 instead of November 4. A meeting with experts is also scheduled for the same day.
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