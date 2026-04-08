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    White House: Iran delivers plan to US as basis for upcoming deal

    Other countries
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 22:13
    White House: Iran delivers plan to US as basis for upcoming deal

    Iran has provided the United States with a revised plan, which will serve as the foundation for negotiations on a potential peace agreement.

    According to Report, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the announcement during a regular briefing for journalists.

    She said Tehran submitted a reworked plan, significantly different from the previous 10-point document presented by Iran: "They presented the president and his team with a more reasonable, entirely new, and condensed plan. President Donald Trump and his team have determined that the modified plan will serve as a working basis for negotiations and alignment with our own 15-point proposal."

    Washington will engage in negotiations with Tehran only under the condition that the Strait of Hormuz remains open for shipping, Leavitt emphasized.

    "The president will only enter a deal that fully protects US interests. The negotiating team will focus on this over the next two weeks, while the strait remains open without restrictions or delays," she said.

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