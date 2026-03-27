Wadephul: US and Iran plan to meet soon in Pakistan
Other countries
- 27 March, 2026
- 15:59
Germany's foreign minister is saying the US and Iran have had indirect negotiations and that representatives from both sides plan to meet shortly in Pakistan, Report informs via The Guardian.
"Based on my information there have been indirect contacts, and preparations have been made to meet directly. That would be very soon in Pakistan, apparently," Johann Wadephul told Deutschlandfunk radio on Friday, cited by Reuters.
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