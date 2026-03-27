Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Wadephul: US and Iran plan to meet soon in Pakistan

    Other countries
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 15:59
    Wadephul: US and Iran plan to meet soon in Pakistan

    Germany's foreign minister is saying the US and Iran have had indirect negotiations and that representatives from both sides plan to meet shortly in Pakistan, Report informs via The Guardian.

    "Based on my information there have been indirect contacts, and preparations have been made to meet directly. That would be very soon in Pakistan, apparently," Johann Wadephul told Deutschlandfunk radio on Friday, cited by Reuters.

    US-Iran indirect talks Johann Wadephul Escalation in Middle East
    Vadeful: ABŞ və İran nümayəndələrinin Pakistan görüşünə hazırlıq gedir
    Вадефуль: Идет подготовка к встрече представителей США и Ирана в Пакистане

    Latest News

    16:13

    GECO and Zhero sign MoU within Black Sea Energy Corridor

    Energy
    15:59

    Wadephul: US and Iran plan to meet soon in Pakistan

    Other countries
    15:47

    IMO: Ship traffic in Strait of Hormuz sharply declines

    Other countries
    15:29

    Mongolian Prime Minister tenders resignation

    Other countries
    15:14
    Photo
    Video

    Another Russian humanitarian aid convoy heads to Iran via Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    15:01

    3 killed in helicopter crash on the Hawaiian island of Kauai

    Other countries
    14:36

    UAE ready to deploy Navy to restore maritime traffic in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    14:24
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev visits Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan to express condolences

    Foreign policy
    14:19

    Azerbaijan national team opens FIFA Series 2026 against Saint Lucia

    Football
    All News Feed