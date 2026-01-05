Venezuelan vice president to pay 'very big price' unless she does what's right — Trump

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    US President Donald Trump warned that the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, will pay "a very big price" if she doesn't do "what's right," Report informs.

    "If she doesn't do what's right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro," Trump said in an interview with The Atlantic.

    Asked about concerns that his administration has been imposing a regime change on Venezuela by force, the US leader argued that "rebuilding and regime change" in the Bolivarian Republic was "better than what you have right now." "Can't get any worse," he added.

    However, The Atlantic wrote, Trump has denied that the decision to kidnap Maduro was made simply because of geography. "It's not hemisphere. It's the country. It's individual countries," he stated.

    Tramp: Rodriqes Maduronun taleyini yaşamaq riski daşıyır
    Трамп: Родригес рискует повторить судьбу Мадуро

