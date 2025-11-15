Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Venezuelan president calls on American people to prevent war in Latin America

    Other countries
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 09:18
    Venezuelan president calls on American people to prevent war in Latin America

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called on the American people to prevent war and maintain peace in Latin America and the Caribbean, Report informs via TASS.

    "I appeal to the people of the United States of America to stop those who are madly seeking to unleash a war in the Caribbean," the President of the Bolivarian Republic said at a meeting of lawyers in defense of international law, which was attended by representatives of 35 countries.

    "The violation of human rights and international law by the US government is not directed against Maduro, Venezuela, or even against South America and the Caribbean, but against all of humanity," he said. The broadcast was carried by Venezolana de Television channel. "Our American brothers and sisters" should be the first to know about this, Maduro said, delivering his final words and the slogan "Venezuela wants peace" in English.

    He also noted that "the unity of the Latin American peoples opposes imperialism's attempts to unleash a war" in the Caribbean.

    "A powerful global solidarity movement today numbers millions of people who are raising their voices in defense of the right to peace, sovereignty, self-determination and future of the peoples of Venezuela, Colombia, South America and the Caribbean, who are united as never before," Maduro stressed.

    Nicolas Maduro Venezuela US President Donald Trump
    Maduro amerikalılara müharibə ilə bağlı çağırış edib
    Мадуро призвал американцев предотвратить войну в Латинской Америке

    Latest News

    09:55
    Photo

    Another 80 families returning to liberated Azerbaijani territories

    Domestic policy
    09:35
    Photo
    Video

    US tests B61-12 nuclear bomb without warhead

    Other countries
    09:18

    Venezuelan president calls on American people to prevent war in Latin America

    Other countries
    09:05

    US officials seek to dissuade Trump from resuming nuclear testing

    Other countries
    20:57

    Danish Foreign Minister invites online haters to meet in person

    Other countries
    20:55

    King Charles becomes fifth oldest monarch in British history

    Other countries
    20:32

    Bus crashes into stop in Sweden: Fatalities and injuries reported

    Other countries
    20:15
    Photo

    Finalists of Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program visit his office-museum

    Education and science
    20:03

    Trump to host released Israeli hostages at White House

    Other countries
    All News Feed