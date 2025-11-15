Venezuelan president calls on American people to prevent war in Latin America

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called on the American people to prevent war and maintain peace in Latin America and the Caribbean, Report informs via TASS.

"I appeal to the people of the United States of America to stop those who are madly seeking to unleash a war in the Caribbean," the President of the Bolivarian Republic said at a meeting of lawyers in defense of international law, which was attended by representatives of 35 countries.

"The violation of human rights and international law by the US government is not directed against Maduro, Venezuela, or even against South America and the Caribbean, but against all of humanity," he said. The broadcast was carried by Venezolana de Television channel. "Our American brothers and sisters" should be the first to know about this, Maduro said, delivering his final words and the slogan "Venezuela wants peace" in English.

He also noted that "the unity of the Latin American peoples opposes imperialism's attempts to unleash a war" in the Caribbean.

"A powerful global solidarity movement today numbers millions of people who are raising their voices in defense of the right to peace, sovereignty, self-determination and future of the peoples of Venezuela, Colombia, South America and the Caribbean, who are united as never before," Maduro stressed.