Venezuelan authorities to announce emergency economic measures

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Emergency economic measures will be announced in Venezuela in the near future. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, this was stated by President Nicolas Maduro, adding that, changes expected in the economic block of the government.

"In the coming hours we put in place a contingency plan for the adoption and revision of the measures in the field of economy, the construction of a productive economy in the national, regional and local scale," - said Maduro. The aim of these measures is to "increase the fundamentals of production, product distribution, commercialization and price controls."

Any details of the plan drawn up in December 2015 due to low oil quotations, are not specified.

It will be submitted to the National Assembly. For this purpose, Maduro urged Parliament "not to boycott" the measures.