    Venezuela swears in interim president after defiant Maduro pleads not guilty in US court

    Other countries
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 08:07
    Venezuela swears in interim president after defiant Maduro pleads not guilty in US court

    Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as Venezuela's interim president in a parliamentary session that began with demands for the release from US custody of ousted leader Nicolás Maduro, Report informs via BBC.

    Rodríguez, 56, vice president since 2018, said she was pained by what she called the "kidnapping" of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were seized by US forces in an overnight raid on Saturday.

    In a dramatic scene inside a New York court room two hours earlier, Maduro had insisted he was still president of Venezuela as he pleaded not guilty to four charges of drug trafficking and terrorism.

    Meanwhile, the US faced sharp criticism at the UN, but the US ambassador responded that the largest energy reserves in the world could not be left in the hands of an illegitimate leader, a "fugitive from justice."

    Delsi Rodriqes Venesuelanın müvəqqəti prezidenti kimi and içib
    Делси Родригес принесла присягу в качестве и. о. президента Венесуэлы

