Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Vaira Vike-Freiberga: UN has fallen short of its founding goals

    Other countries
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 16:11
    Vaira Vike-Freiberga: UN has fallen short of its founding goals

    The United Nations has yet to fully meet the expectations and key objectives for which it was established, according to Vaira Vike‑Freiberga, co-chair of the International Nizami Ganjavi Center and former president of Latvia.

    Report informs that speaking at a panel during the XIII Global Baku Forum, Vike‑Freiberga said the UN has failed to create a system in which no opposing sides formally exist, while allowing each nation to freely express its views on its own future without fear of suppression.

    "I had hoped UN efforts would lead to precisely this. Unfortunately, that has not happened, even though the organization has undoubtedly achieved a great deal. Still, this goal remains more of an ideal, one that we must continue working to realize," she said.

    Vaira Vike-Freiberga Global Baku Forum
    Vayra Vike-Freyberqa: BMT yaradılma məqsədini tam şəkildə reallaşdıra bilməyib
    Вайра Вике‑Фрейберга: ООН не выполнила все задачи, ради которых создавалась

    Latest News

    17:33

    CBA: Non-cash payments in Azerbaijan approached AZN100 billion in 2025

    Finance
    17:26

    Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker and TURKPA Secretary General discuss cooperation

    Region
    17:21

    EU removes Georgia's Kulevi Port from 20th Russia sanctions package

    Foreign policy
    17:18

    Iranian envoy thanks Azerbaijan for support in delivering Russian humanitarian aid

    Foreign policy
    17:12

    UNGA 73 president highlights deep roots of multilateralism crisis

    Foreign policy
    17:12

    Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic: International institutions must adapt to new realities

    Other
    16:59

    Azerbaijan invites Hiroshima administration to WUF13

    Foreign policy
    16:55

    Jan Kubis: Most countries remain committed to international law

    Foreign policy
    16:52
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev speaks at opening of XIII Global Baku Forum – UPDATED-3

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed