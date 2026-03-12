Vaira Vike-Freiberga: UN has fallen short of its founding goals

The United Nations has yet to fully meet the expectations and key objectives for which it was established, according to Vaira Vike‑Freiberga, co-chair of the International Nizami Ganjavi Center and former president of Latvia.

Report informs that speaking at a panel during the XIII Global Baku Forum, Vike‑Freiberga said the UN has failed to create a system in which no opposing sides formally exist, while allowing each nation to freely express its views on its own future without fear of suppression.

"I had hoped UN efforts would lead to precisely this. Unfortunately, that has not happened, even though the organization has undoubtedly achieved a great deal. Still, this goal remains more of an ideal, one that we must continue working to realize," she said.