Vaira Vike-Freiberga сriticizes structure of UN Security Council

Vaira Vike-Freiberga, co-chair of the International Nizami Ganjavi Center and former President of Latvia, has said that the current structure of the UN Security Council contradicts the organization's fundamental principles.

According to Report, she made the remarks Thursday in Baku while speaking at the XIII Global Baku Forum.

She noted that when the UN was established after World War II, the international order was meant to be based on clear rules and equality among states.

"There is a basic principle: every country joining the UN has its own flag. This means each state possesses inalienable sovereign rights, and no one should stand above others in upholding international law," she said.

However, Vike-Freiberga argued that the Security Council's structure violates this principle.

"The presence of five permanent members with veto power effectively gives them more authority. This system was designed for the victors of World War II, but today it no longer reflects global population distribution or economic power," she emphasized.

She also noted that the modern world faces serious challenges to international law and justice, citing the war between Russia and Ukraine as an example.

"The international community must continue seeking ways to strengthen principles of justice and rules to prevent the escalation of aggression and conflict. The world is a dangerous place with many aggressive and destructive ideas. But understanding justice, law, and rules can draw the line between barbarism and civilization," Vike-Freiberga added.