US warns Hamas may violate ceasefire with attack on Palestinian civilians

The US Department of State on Saturday warned there are "credible reports" that Hamas may break the peace agreement with a "planned attack" on Palestinian civilians, Report informs via Fox News.

"This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts," the department said in a statement on social media. "The guarantors demand Hamas uphold its obligations under the ceasefire terms."

The statement concluded, "The United States and the other guarantors remain resolute in our commitment to ensuring the safety of civilians, maintaining calm on the ground, and advancing peace and prosperity for the people of Gaza and the region as a whole."

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect last weekend after two years of war in the region following the October 7, 2023, attacks in southern Israel.