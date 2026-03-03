IDF eliminates senior Iranian commander in Tehran
- 03 March, 2026
- 16:53
The Israel Defense Forces said it carried out an operation in Tehran targeting a high-ranking Iranian commander.
According to Report, citing the IDF press service, the statement read:
"Recently, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck a senior Iranian commander in Tehran. Further details will follow."
