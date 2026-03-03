Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    IDF eliminates senior Iranian commander in Tehran

    • 03 March, 2026
    • 16:53
    IDF eliminates senior Iranian commander in Tehran

    The Israel Defense Forces said it carried out an operation in Tehran targeting a high-ranking Iranian commander.

    According to Report, citing the IDF press service, the statement read:

    "Recently, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck a senior Iranian commander in Tehran. Further details will follow."

    İsrail ordusu İranda yüksək rütbəli hərbçini öldürüb
    ЦАХАЛ ликвидировал командира высокого ранга в Иране

