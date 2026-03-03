State secretary: Azerbaijan ready to assist Montenegro in connecting to TAP - INTERVIEW

The Western Balkans' energy agenda is gradually expanding beyond domestic reforms and increasingly integrating into the pan-European architecture of supply and infrastructure connections. In this context, the Ionian Adriatic Pipeline (IAP) project, which is intended to connect the country to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and, through it, to the Southern Gas Corridor and Caspian supplies, is of particular importance for Montenegro.

In an interview with Report, Dino Tutundžić, state secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mining of Montenegro, discussed the current stage of preparation for the Montenegrin section of the IAP, the possible role of Azerbaijan, and prospects for cooperation in renewable energy.

Report presents the interview:

- What is the status of the front-end engineering design (FEED) for the Montenegrin segment of the IAP, and what key milestones are outlined for 2026-2027?

- We view the Ionian Adriatic Pipeline as a strategically important project, guaranteeing stability in the era of energy transformation.

We are currently initiating a renewed dialogue with neighboring states-Croatia and Albania-to advance this agenda. In the coming weeks, we plan to intensify the negotiation process, with a focus on regional cooperation.

A very productive meeting was held yesterday with representatives of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan. Our partners have expressed a sincere interest in assisting us with connecting to TAP. We view this as an excellent opportunity to strengthen and further advance the IAP concept, which, in our view, is of enormous importance both for Montenegro and the entire Western Balkans region.

- What is the ministry's roadmap for developing a domestic gas distribution network that will allow Azerbaijani gas to be routed to industrial zones and residential areas?

- We need to intensify the negotiations on the IAP, first ensuring the creation of the necessary infrastructure, and only then can we discuss gas delivery to consumers.

The main objective is to strengthen our work on this project. Infrastructure development is the priority. We have held a number of discussions regarding financing, but first and foremost, we need to intensify our efforts to advance the project.

We have established constructive cooperation with the Azerbaijani side, which has expressed its willingness to assist in connecting to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

Therefore, the first step is to develop an infrastructure construction plan, as this is a prerequisite for all subsequent activities related to gas supplies from Azerbaijan.

- Are possible negotiations with Azerbaijan on cooperation in solar and wind energy being discussed?

- Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are always welcome guests in Montenegro when it comes to investing in our renewable energy.

Last December, we held the first auction for the construction of a 250-megawatt solar power plant. Another auction is planned for this year, inviting Azerbaijani investors to participate in projects in Montenegro, primarily in the renewable energy sector.

Our goal is to strengthen our energy balance, expand new generating capacity, and enhance energy resilience in the coming years.

- How will cooperation with Azerbaijan enable Montenegro to fulfill its Energy Community commitments and meet the criteria for EU accession by 2028?

- We have significant commitments to the European Commission and the Energy Community Secretariat, and any investment, especially from a partner such as Azerbaijan, is more than welcome.

Such cooperation will strengthen our energy resilience by diversifying our energy mix and transitioning to a more environmentally friendly model. All processes must meet EU requirements and comply with European standards.

- Are there any plans to establish a joint energy investment fund to co-finance infrastructure projects linking the Western Balkans and the Caspian region?

- Azerbaijan and Montenegro have already established intergovernmental cooperation. The next meeting, according to my information, is scheduled for April. This will open the opportunity to hold talks with our Azerbaijani colleagues from the Ministry of Energy and explore ways to deepen bilateral cooperation-initially at the institutional level, and subsequently at the business sector level.

- Given the successful experience of Azerbaijani investments in the PortoNovi resort complex, is a strategy being developed to shift the focus of capital-intensive cooperation toward energy assets?

- I see significant potential for expanding cooperation, building on the positive example you mentioned, particularly in the energy sector. In the coming months, we will likely conclude a memorandum of understanding with your Ministry of Energy and outline all key energy areas in which we can significantly enhance the effectiveness of our partnership in the near future.