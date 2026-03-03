Russian official thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in solving crimes committed in Russia

Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met with Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Pyotr Gorodov, who is visiting the country.

According to Report, citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, the two officials highlighted the dynamic development of friendly and partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, driven by the joint efforts and political will of their heads of state.

They noted that the high level of strategic partnership and continuous intergovernmental dialogue create a solid foundation for expanding cooperation in the political, economic, transport and logistics, and humanitarian spheres. The sides also stressed the importance of close coordination between the law enforcement and prosecutorial authorities of both countries.

Gorodov thanked the Azerbaijani side for its hospitality and described ties between the prosecutorial bodies of the two states as strong. He praised the professional quality of criminal case requests and thanked Azerbaijan for helping solve crimes committed in Russia many years ago and for ensuring that those responsible faced criminal prosecution.

He also invited Azerbaijani representatives to participate in major international events scheduled for this year.

Aliyev emphasized that the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan attaches great importance to participating in international events and strengthening partnership relations.