Ukrainian MP thanks Azerbaijani President for humanitarian aid

Ukraine feels Azerbaijan's support through the humanitarian assistance it provides, Serhiy Nahorniak, a member of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada from the ruling Servant of the People party and a member of the Committee on Energy Policy, told Report's Eastern European bureau.

He stressed that supplies of generators, transformers and cables from Azerbaijan provide significant support to Ukraine.

"Ukraine's energy sector is currently facing a shortage of resources. We understand that the situation could become quite difficult in winter. However, we are grateful to our friends, including the Azerbaijani people and President Ilham Aliyev, for regularly helping Ukraine. Our country needs all this assistance to help Ukrainians get through another winter," he said.

Nahorniak noted that Ukraine is currently going through a difficult period.

"Our filling stations are coming under attack. Strikes are targeting not only frontline areas but also Kyiv. Filling stations along major highways between Kyiv and Lviv, Kyiv and Kharkiv, and Kharkiv and Dnipro are being targeted. These stations support the logistics of security agencies, medical institutions, doctors, volunteers and civilians," he said.

The MP added that despite all the difficulties, Ukrainians continue to persevere thanks to the support of friends such as Azerbaijan.

"We are grateful for the support, and we will certainly stand firm. We wish our friends in Azerbaijan every success and wish Azerbaijan prosperity. May peace always prevail on Azerbaijani soil," he said.