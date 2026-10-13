Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    ECO transport ministers to gather in Astana to approve long-term strategy

    Infrastructure
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 17:39
    ECO transport ministers to gather in Astana to approve long-term strategy

    The 14th meeting of transport ministers from the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) will take place in Astana on October 14-15, with the main focus on agreeing upon and approving the organization's 10-year transport strategy, Report informs via ECO.

    Ministers and senior officials from relevant agencies of member states will attend the event.

    Participants are expected to agree on two foundational documents: a 10-year strategy for the long-term development of the transport sector and the Astana Declaration. On October 14, senior officials will conduct a final round of talks to finalize draft documents and assess the organization's performance since the previous ministerial meeting held in Tehran in June 2025.

    The event program also includes a dialogue with representatives of the business community from ECO countries on October 15. Participants will review public-private cooperation in digital transformation and transport infrastructure investment, with proposals from the business dialogue to be included in the final ministerial declaration.

    ECO comprises 10 member states: Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. Established in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye, the organization expanded in late 1992 to include seven additional nations from Central Asia and the Caucasus.

    Development strategy Transport sector Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)
    İƏT ölkələrinin nəqliyyat nazirləri Astanada toplaşacaq
    Министры транспорта стран ОЭС соберутся в Астане для утверждения долгосрочной стратегии
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    23:49
    Azerbaijan publishes Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2027-2030
    Finance
    23:32
    Three dead, over 3,000 rescued amid severe flooding in Istanbul
    Region
    22:53
    US expands sanctions against Iran, targets Cuban and Iraqi banks
    Other countries
    22:22
    Papuashvili: Foreign funding transparency protects democracy and sovereignty
    Foreign policy
    22:05
    US crude oil inventories fall by 8.6 million barrels
    Other countries
    21:38
    Photo
    Azerbaijani weightlifter Fuad Hasanov wins three medals at European Championships
    Individual sports
    21:17
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on inauguration of Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line
    Foreign policy
    21:07
    Photo
    Baku hosted 7th CICA Summit, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event - Updated
    Foreign policy
    21:00
    Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on successful CICA summit
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed