ECO transport ministers to gather in Astana to approve long-term strategy

The 14th meeting of transport ministers from the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) will take place in Astana on October 14-15, with the main focus on agreeing upon and approving the organization's 10-year transport strategy, Report informs via ECO.

Ministers and senior officials from relevant agencies of member states will attend the event.

Participants are expected to agree on two foundational documents: a 10-year strategy for the long-term development of the transport sector and the Astana Declaration. On October 14, senior officials will conduct a final round of talks to finalize draft documents and assess the organization's performance since the previous ministerial meeting held in Tehran in June 2025.

The event program also includes a dialogue with representatives of the business community from ECO countries on October 15. Participants will review public-private cooperation in digital transformation and transport infrastructure investment, with proposals from the business dialogue to be included in the final ministerial declaration.

ECO comprises 10 member states: Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. Established in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye, the organization expanded in late 1992 to include seven additional nations from Central Asia and the Caucasus.