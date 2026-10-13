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    Azerbaijan's gasoline and diesel retail sales rise 4% in January-September

    Energy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 17:29
    Azerbaijan's gasoline and diesel retail sales rise 4% in January-September

    Consumers in Azerbaijan purchased 3.0582 billion manats ($1.80 billion) worth of motor gasoline and diesel fuel through the retail trade network in January-September 2026.

    According to Report, citing the State Statistics Committee, the figure was 4% higher than in the first nine months of 2025.

    Motor gasoline and diesel fuel accounted for 6% of the money consumers spent on goods purchased for final consumption during the nine-month period.

    For comparison, consumers purchased 50.8 billion manats ($29.88 billion) worth of goods through Azerbaijan's retail trade network in January-September, including 27.5 billion manats ($16.18 billion) worth of food products, beverages and tobacco products and 23.3 billion manats ($13.71 billion) worth of non-food goods.

    Compared with January-September 2025, retail trade turnover increased by 3.8% in real terms, including 1.4% for food products, beverages and tobacco products and 6.7% for non-food goods.

    Retail trade turnover gasoline supply
    Azərbaycan əhalisinin yanacaq xərcləri 4 % artıb
    Расходы населения Азербайджана на топливо выросли на 4%
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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