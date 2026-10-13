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    Azerbaijani MPs voice concern over recent statements in Türkiye

    Milli Majlis
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 17:44
    Azerbaijani MPs voice concern over recent statements in Türkiye

    The Milli Majlis working group on Azerbaijan-Türkiye interparliamentary relations has issued a statement.

    According to Report, the Milli Majlis Department of Press and Public Relations said this.

    The statement reads:

    "The recent biased information campaign against Azerbaijan in some Turkish media outlets and on social media platforms, as well as unfounded accusations against our country voiced by some MPs from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and Chief Adviser to the President of the Republic of Türkiye Oktay Saral, have caused serious concern and regret within the Azerbaijan-Türkiye interparliamentary relations working group.

    "Azerbaijan and Türkiye enjoy relations of friendship, brotherhood and strategic alliance. Azerbaijan is an independent and sovereign state and determines its domestic and foreign policy in accordance with its national interests and Constitution. The principle of 'One nation, two states,' established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, specifically envisages the existence of two independent and sovereign states. Distorting the essence of this principle and using it as a basis for interfering in Azerbaijan's internal affairs or imposing external political and ideological approaches on Azerbaijani society is unacceptable.

    "Azerbaijan's secular system of government and freedom of religion are guaranteed by the Constitution. The country's education policy is based on the principles of secularism, equality and the creation of equal opportunities for all citizens. The rules applied in educational institutions apply equally to all citizens and are not directed against any religious affiliation. Politicizing these issues in a religious or ideological context and making unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan's constitutional order and education policy are unacceptable.

    "The use of insulting and defamatory expressions against President and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, our people, their history and prominent figures is also unacceptable and has caused justified discontent in Azerbaijani society. We regret to note that the AK Party government is taking no steps to prevent all this. A tolerant attitude toward provocative rallies outside Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions in Türkiye and calls for such actions also raises a number of questions.

    "We believe that the special nature of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations requires political responsibility, mutual respect and adherence to the principle of non-interference in each other's internal affairs. Statements by individual political figures should not damage relations between the two countries.

    "As the Azerbaijan-Türkiye interparliamentary relations working group, we expect the relevant political circles in Türkiye, including representatives of the ruling political party represented in parliament, to approach these sensitive issues responsibly, demonstrate respect for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and constitutional order, and refrain from statements that could negatively affect our relations."

    Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations Working Group Azerbaijani MPs Türkiye
    Milli Məclisin işçi qrupu: Azərbaycan-Türkiyə münasibətləri siyasi məsuliyyət tələb edir
    Милли Меджлис: Отношения Азербайджана и Турции требуют соблюдения принципов политической ответственности
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