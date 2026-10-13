Baku urges citizens to avoid dangerous Black Sea routes after ship attack

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has renewed its call for citizens to avoid visiting combat zones and refrain from working on ships navigating dangerous routes in the Black and Azov seas, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said in a statement regarding an attack on a vessel carrying Azerbaijanis off the coast of Bulgaria, Report informs.

"We once again urge Azerbaijani citizens to refrain from traveling to regions where military actions are underway and the security situation remains unstable, as well as from working in these areas and on transport vehicles traveling along risky routes, especially on ships in the Black and Azov seas," the statement read.

Earlier, the foreign cargo ship Chelsea-3, which had Azerbaijani citizens on board, was attacked in the Black Sea off the coast of Bulgaria. All eight Azerbaijanis among the 15-member crew were safely rescued.