Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Baku urges citizens to avoid dangerous Black Sea routes after ship attack

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 17:26
    Baku urges citizens to avoid dangerous Black Sea routes after ship attack

    The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has renewed its call for citizens to avoid visiting combat zones and refrain from working on ships navigating dangerous routes in the Black and Azov seas, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said in a statement regarding an attack on a vessel carrying Azerbaijanis off the coast of Bulgaria, Report informs.

    "We once again urge Azerbaijani citizens to refrain from traveling to regions where military actions are underway and the security situation remains unstable, as well as from working in these areas and on transport vehicles traveling along risky routes, especially on ships in the Black and Azov seas," the statement read.

    Earlier, the foreign cargo ship Chelsea-3, which had Azerbaijani citizens on board, was attacked in the Black Sea off the coast of Bulgaria. All eight Azerbaijanis among the 15-member crew were safely rescued.

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry
    Azərbaycan XİN vətəndaşları bir daha Qara və Azov dənizlərində gəmilərdə işləməkdən çəkinməyə çağırıb
    МИД вновь призвал азербайджанцев не работать на судах в Черном и Азовском морях
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