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    US Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan's judokas on World Championship success

    Individual sports
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 17:34
    US Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan's judokas on World Championship success

    The US Embassy has congratulated Azerbaijan's national judo team on its successful performance at the World Judo Championships in Baku.

    According to Report, the embassy said in a post on social media that US Chargé d'Affaires Amy Carlon had attended the championships to support the national teams of the United States and Azerbaijan.

    "Congratulations to Team Azerbaijan on an impressive performance at the 2026 World Judo Championships in Baku, where they won one gold, two silver and four bronze medals! US Chargé d'affaires Amy Carlon attended the championships to cheer on the US and Azerbaijani teams, joining fans from around the world and celebrating the unique power of sports to bring people and nations together," the embassy said.

    Azerbaijan's national team won a record seven medals at the World Judo Championships, held from October 4 to 11. Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) won gold, while Zelim Tskayev (81 kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) claimed silver. Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg), Omar Rajabli (81 kg), Murad Fatihyev (90 kg) and Kanan Nasibov (+100 kg) won bronze medals.

    US Embassy in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon Azerbaijani judokas 2026 World Judo Championships
    ABŞ səfirliyi Azərbaycan cüdoçularını dünya çempionatında uğurlu çıxışa görə təbrik edib
    Посольство США поздравило азербайджанских дзюдоистов с успешным выступлением на ЧМ в Баку
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