Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev to arrive in Azerbaijan tomorrow

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 17:44
    Shavkat Mirziyoyev to arrive in Azerbaijan tomorrow

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on October 14-15 to attend the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

    According to Report, citing the Uzbek president's press service, the forum's agenda, under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, includes pressing issues related to strengthening confidence, ensuring peace and security across Asia, and further developing CICA's institutions.

    "Prospects for practical cooperation in transport connectivity, digitalization, sustainable economic growth and other priority areas will be discussed," the statement said.

    Participants will also exchange views on key regional and international issues.

    The summit is expected to conclude with the adoption of the Baku Declaration and a package of decisions aimed at enhancing CICA's role and effectiveness.

    On the sidelines of the summit, Mirziyoyev will hold several bilateral meetings with heads of foreign delegations.

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Visit to Azerbaijan
    Şavkat Mirziyoyev sabah Azərbaycana gələcək
    Шавкат Мирзиёев завтра прибудет в Азербайджан
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