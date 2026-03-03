Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Marco Tonegutti: Azerbaijan strengthening strategic role of SGC in gas supplies to Europe

    Energy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 16:56
    Marco Tonegutti: Azerbaijan strengthening strategic role of SGC in gas supplies to Europe

    Azerbaijan is strengthening the strategic role of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) in gas supplies to Europe, Marco Tonegutti, managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), said on March 3 in Baku at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, Report informs.

    "Azerbaijan supplies Europe with approximately 13 billion cubic meters of gas per year, representing the only non-Russian pipeline corridor connecting the Caspian region with southern and central Europe," Tonegutti said.

    He noted that the SGC is operating at full capacity.

    Tonegutti emphasized that Azerbaijan's gas production exceeds 50 billion cubic meters per year. He believes that further increases in Azerbaijani gas supplies to Europe require addressing bottlenecks in both production and transportation infrastructure.

    A BCG representative noted that the combination of moderate production growth in Azerbaijan and potential additional gas volumes from the eastern Caspian coast, including Turkmenistan, could further strengthen Europe's energy base.

    "Azerbaijan offers the only route that can improve supply security and reduce the EU's dependence on unstable energy markets," he noted.

    Tonegutti also emphasized that Europe faces a structural energy security problem: the EU's annual gas consumption is approximately 340 billion cubic meters, and even under optimistic scenarios, demand will remain above 300 billion cubic meters by 2030. Nearly 90% of the EU's consumption is dependent on imports, with approximately 45% being LNG, which creates high marginal prices and makes Europe vulnerable to global volatility.

    "Scalable and reliable alternatives to Russian gas are extremely few, making the strategic role of Azerbaijan and the Southern Gas Corridor critical," he said.

    He added that long-term contracts, financing agreements with international financial institutions, and coordination of political and regulatory mechanisms are necessary for the further expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor.

    The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Marco Tonegutti
    Marko Tonequtti: "Azərbaycan Avropaya qaz təchizatında SGC-nin strateji rolunu gücləndirir"
    Марко Тонегутти: Азербайджан укрепляет стратегическую роль ЮГК в поставках газа в Европу

    Latest News

    17:35

    Azerbaijan International Mining leads non-oil exports in January

    Business
    17:32
    Photo

    Over 30 Omani citizens evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:29

    Türkiye sees no signs of regime change in Iran

    Region
    17:26

    SOCAR Green expanding its portfolio of renewable energy projects

    Energy
    17:21

    Total Energies: Second phase of Absheron field is in preparation

    Energy
    17:19

    SOCAR Polymer exports $14.9M in January

    Energy
    17:18

    SPP, SOCAR mull strengthening of energy cooperation

    Energy
    17:14

    Polina Liubomirova: Azerbaijan becoming regional hub for green energy

    Energy
    17:12

    WUF13 Spectrum Management Portal launched

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed