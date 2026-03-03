Azerbaijani, Russian PMs review trade, joint projects, regional matters

A telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed current Azerbaijan–Russia trade and economic cooperation.

They highlighted the positive dynamics in the growth of trade turnover and reviewed the implementation of joint projects in various areas of mutual interest.

During the conversation, the Russian side expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for its assistance in the prompt evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran amid the complex regional situation.

The prime ministers emphasized the importance of the recent visit to Baku by a Russian delegation led by the Deputy Prime Minister, and welcomed the agreement to hold the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Azerbaijan this April.

Ali Asadov, in turn, congratulated Mikhail Mishustin on his 60th birthday and wished him success in his future state endeavors.