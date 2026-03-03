UAE Defense Ministry: 'Iran launched over 180 missiles, 800 drones at our territory'
Other countries
- 03 March, 2026
- 16:39
Iran launched 186 missiles and 812 drones at the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates said.
According to Report, the ministry stated that 172 of the missiles were intercepted, while 13 fell into the sea. One missile landed on UAE territory.
The ministry added that air defenses detected 812 Iranian drones, 755 of which were intercepted.
The statement also said that three people were killed and 68 others injured as a result of the Iranian strikes in the UAE.
Latest News
17:35
Azerbaijan International Mining leads non-oil exports in JanuaryBusiness
17:32
Photo
Over 30 Omani citizens evacuated from Iran to AzerbaijanForeign policy
17:29
Türkiye sees no signs of regime change in IranRegion
17:26
SOCAR Green expanding its portfolio of renewable energy projectsEnergy
17:21
Total Energies: Second phase of Absheron field is in preparationEnergy
17:19
SOCAR Polymer exports $14.9M in JanuaryEnergy
17:18
SPP, SOCAR mull strengthening of energy cooperationEnergy
17:14
Polina Liubomirova: Azerbaijan becoming regional hub for green energyEnergy
17:12