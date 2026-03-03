UAE Defense Ministry: 'Iran launched over 180 missiles, 800 drones at our territory'

Iran launched 186 missiles and 812 drones at the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates said.

According to Report, the ministry stated that 172 of the missiles were intercepted, while 13 fell into the sea. One missile landed on UAE territory.

The ministry added that air defenses detected 812 Iranian drones, 755 of which were intercepted.

The statement also said that three people were killed and 68 others injured as a result of the Iranian strikes in the UAE.