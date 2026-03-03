Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Lebanese president says ban on Hezbollah military activity is 'sovereign and final'

    Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stresses that Beirut's decision to ban Hezbollah's military activity is "a sovereign and final decision," a day after Prime Minister Nawaf Salam declared the group's military operations "illegal acts" following its attacks on Israel, which prompted Israeli strikes on Lebanon, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    "The decision taken by the Council of Ministers yesterday, preserving the Lebanese state's sole right to control decisions of war and peace and banning military and security activities outside the law, is a sovereign and final decision from which there is no turning back," Aoun tells the Quintet Committee, made of representatives from the United States, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt, according to the MTV Lebanese news site.

    "The Council of Ministers has entrusted the army and security forces with implementing the decision across all Lebanese regions," Aoun adds.

    Lebanon Joseph Aoun Hezbollah
    Jozef Aun: "Hizbullah"ın döyüş əməliyyatlarına qadağa Livanın qəti qərarıdır
    Жозеф Аун: Решение Ливана по "Хезболле" является суверенным и окончательным

