Türkiye supports transforming CICA into international organization

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Türkiye supports transforming the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) into a full-fledged international organization, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku.

According to Report, the Turkish foreign minister noted that the growing number of crises worldwide was increasing uncertainty in international forums.

"Finding joint solutions to common problems is more important than ever. The lack of trust between international actors remains the main obstacle to the much-needed multilateral cooperation," he said.

According to Fidan, Türkiye considers fostering a culture of dialogue that strengthens mutual trust through cooperation based on the principles of regional responsibility and initiative a priority.

"CICA can play an important role in transforming dialogue into effective cooperation," the minister stressed.