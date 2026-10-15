Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Türkiye supports transforming CICA into international organization

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 14:49
    Türkiye supports transforming CICA into international organization

    Türkiye supports transforming the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) into a full-fledged international organization, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku.

    According to Report, the Turkish foreign minister noted that the growing number of crises worldwide was increasing uncertainty in international forums.

    "Finding joint solutions to common problems is more important than ever. The lack of trust between international actors remains the main obstacle to the much-needed multilateral cooperation," he said.

    According to Fidan, Türkiye considers fostering a culture of dialogue that strengthens mutual trust through cooperation based on the principles of regional responsibility and initiative a priority.

    "CICA can play an important role in transforming dialogue into effective cooperation," the minister stressed.

    Hakan Fidan Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Türkiyə XİN rəhbəri: AQEM-in tamhüquqlu beynəlxalq təşkilata çevrilməsini dəstəkləyirik
    Турция поддержала преобразование СВМДА в международную организацию
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:03
    Baku Initiative Group cites OMCT report on human rights concerns in France
    Foreign policy
    17:03
    ING Group: Azerbaijan"s economy to grow by average of 2.3% in 2026-2028
    Finance
    16:55
    EIB considering cross-border energy projects in Central Asia with potential for exports to Europe via Azerbaijan
    Region
    16:49
    Mirziyoyev, Al Thani mull issues of bilateral co-op in Baku
    Foreign policy
    16:41
    Dialogue - strategic necessity amid global uncertainty, Thai deputy FM says
    Foreign policy
    16:41
    CICA Secretary General thanks Azerbaijan for gifting 'Karabakh horse' sculpture
    Foreign policy
    16:37
    Pakistan committed to CICA's role in promoting Asian peace, security, ambassador says
    Foreign policy
    16:34
    Pashinyan, Guterres discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and TRIPP
    Region
    16:32
    Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev to become new CICA Secretary General
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed