Lavrov wishes Azerbaijan further success in CICA chairmanship
Foreign policy
- 15 October, 2026
- 14:51
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has wished Azerbaijan further success in its capacity as chair of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).
According to Report, speaking at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, the Russian foreign minister thanked Azerbaijan for its hospitality and the high level of organization of the event.
"I wish Azerbaijan further success as chair of our Conference," Lavrov said.
Lavrov Azərbaycana AQEM-ə sədrliyində uğurlar arzulayıb
Лавров пожелал Азербайджану дальнейших успехов в председательстве в СВМДА
Latest News
16:55
EIB considering cross-border energy projects in Central Asia with potential for exports to Europe via AzerbaijanRegion
16:49
Mirziyoyev, Al Thani mull issues of bilateral co-op in BakuForeign policy
16:41
Dialogue - strategic necessity amid global uncertainty, Thai deputy FM saysForeign policy
16:41
CICA Secretary General thanks Azerbaijan for gifting 'Karabakh horse' sculptureForeign policy
16:37
Pakistan committed to CICA's role in promoting Asian peace, security, ambassador saysForeign policy
16:34
Pashinyan, Guterres discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and TRIPPRegion
16:32
Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev to become new CICA Secretary GeneralForeign policy
16:30
Azerbaijan's CBA discusses expanding cooperation with BNY MellonFinance
16:28
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Amir of State of QatarForeign policy