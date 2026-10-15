Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Lavrov wishes Azerbaijan further success in CICA chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 14:51
    Lavrov wishes Azerbaijan further success in CICA chairmanship

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has wished Azerbaijan further success in its capacity as chair of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

    According to Report, speaking at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, the Russian foreign minister thanked Azerbaijan for its hospitality and the high level of organization of the event.

    "I wish Azerbaijan further success as chair of our Conference," Lavrov said.

    Sergey Lavrov Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Lavrov Azərbaycana AQEM-ə sədrliyində uğurlar arzulayıb
    Лавров пожелал Азербайджану дальнейших успехов в председательстве в СВМДА
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