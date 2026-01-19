Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    US to remain in NATO — treasury secretary

    The United States will continue to be a part of NATO, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, Report informs.

    "Of course, we are going to remain a part of NATO," he told NBC News.

    When asked what is more essential for the US national security, NATO or Greenland, he said, "Both." "That's obviously a false choice," he noted. "The European leaders will come around. And they will understand that they need to be under the US security umbrella."

    On January 17, Trump announced on Truth Social that the Washington administration has imposed 10% duties on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, Finland and the Netherlands, which will remain in force until agreements are reached on "the full and final acquisition of Greenland" by the United States.

