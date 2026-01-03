US to invest over $500M in Poland's military infrastructure

The United States of America will allocate over $500 million for infrastructure development at military bases in Poland, Polish Government Spokesman Adam Szłapka wrote on X, Report informs.

The official noted that investments will be directed to four military bases.

"Strong alliances mean real security. The US has approved investments of over $500 million in military infrastructure in Poland – in Drawsko Pomorskie, Powidz, Wrocław, and Łask. Cooperation with America strengthens the country's defense and NATO's eastern flank," reads the post.

More than 10,000 American servicemen are currently stationed in Poland. At the same time, the US doubled its military contingent deployed in the republic in February 2022.