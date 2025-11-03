US to hold nuclear tests — Trump

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with CBS News television that the United States would hold nuclear tests but did not detail whether blasting of munitions is meant, Report informs.

The US needs to hold nuclear weapon tests "because you have to see how they work," the US President said.

According to Trump, "Russia announced that they were going to be doing a test. If you notice, North Korea's testing constantly. Other countries are testing. We're the only country that doesn't test."

"I don't want to be the only country that does not test," the US leader said.

"I am saying that we're going to test nuclear weapons like other countries do, yes," Trump added when answering a question whether the US resumes detonating nuclear weapons after more than 30 years.