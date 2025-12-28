Rain and wind affect several regions of Azerbaijan

Several regions of Azerbaijan are experiencing rain and strong winds as of Sunday morning, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorology Service.

As of 11:00 local time, maximum northwesterly wind speeds reached 19 m/s in Shahdagh and Goranboy, 18 m/s in Naftalan, 17 m/s in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, and 16 m/s in Mingachevir and Yardimli.

Snow cover measurements include: 21 cm in Gadabay, 14 cm in Alibay (Zagatala), 11 cm in Dashkasan, 8 cm in Kalbajar, 7 cm in Guba, 6 cm in Shahdagh, 5 cm in Goygol, Sarybash (Gakh) and Sharur, 4 cm in Khaltan and Khinalig, 3 cm in Gusar and Guba, 2 cm in Shabran, and 1 cm in Sadarak, Khachmaz, Shahbuz, Shaki (Kishchay), Lachin and Gubadli.

Precipitation totals include 2 mm in Balakan and Zagatala, and 1 mm in Barda, Tovuz, Shamkir, Jojug-Mardjanly (Jabrayil), and Nakhchivan.

Fog has been reported in Balakan, Sharur, Dashkasan, Goygol, Shamkir, Sarybash (Gakh), Guba, Gusar, Gryz, Goychay, Kurdamir, Jafarkhan, Hajigabul, and Lerik, reducing visibility to around 500 metersş

Minimum temperatures ranged from 6°C in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, down to -1°C in lowland areas and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and as low as -7°C in mountainous regions.