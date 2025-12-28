Customs officers in Azerbaijan thwart sale of large batch of smuggled cigarettes

Officers of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee (SCC) have thwarted the sale of 1.18 million cigarettes illegally brought into the country.

Report informs, referring to the SCC press service, that, according to the committee, as a result of operational-search measures carried out by officers of the Main Operational-Investigative Department of the State Committee and the Baku Main Customs Department, 1,180,000 Platinium Seven cigarettes without the legally required markings were discovered in the city of Khirdalan, Absheron district. The total value of the shipment was about 150,000 manats.

An investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be provided to the public regarding its results.