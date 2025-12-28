Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Customs officers in Azerbaijan thwart sale of large batch of smuggled cigarettes

    Incident
    • 28 December, 2025
    • 11:35
    Customs officers in Azerbaijan thwart sale of large batch of smuggled cigarettes

    Officers of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee (SCC) have thwarted the sale of 1.18 million cigarettes illegally brought into the country.

    Report informs, referring to the SCC press service, that, according to the committee, as a result of operational-search measures carried out by officers of the Main Operational-Investigative Department of the State Committee and the Baku Main Customs Department, 1,180,000 Platinium Seven cigarettes without the legally required markings were discovered in the city of Khirdalan, Absheron district. The total value of the shipment was about 150,000 manats.

    An investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be provided to the public regarding its results.

    State Customs Committee cigarettes #smuggle
    Photo
    Video
    Ölkəyə qanunsuz gətirilən külli miqdarda siqaretin realizə edilməsinin qarşısı alınıb
    Photo
    Video
    В Азербайджане таможенники пресекли реализацию крупной партии контрабандных сигарет

    Latest News

    12:38

    Aston Villa repeats 111-year-old club record

    Football
    12:26

    Rain and wind affect several regions of Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    12:05

    Storm leaves over 7,000 without power in Lithuania

    Other countries
    11:52

    Iran warns of risk of salt storms due to drying of Lake Urmia

    Region
    11:35
    Photo
    Video

    Customs officers in Azerbaijan thwart sale of large batch of smuggled cigarettes

    Incident
    11:21

    Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off the coast of Peru

    Other countries
    10:55

    Two killed, 32 injured in Russian shelling of Kyiv

    Other countries
    10:49

    More than 10 people killed in road accident in eastern Brazil

    Other countries
    10:35

    Wolf that escaped from zoo enclosure caught in Tokyo – UPDATED

    Other countries
    All News Feed