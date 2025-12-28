Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Iran warns of risk of salt storms due to drying of Lake Urmia

    Region
    • 28 December, 2025
    • 11:52
    Iran warns of risk of salt storms due to drying of Lake Urmia

    The ongoing drying of Lake Urmia and the rising concentration of salt could lead to the formation of salt storms, the consequences of which would not be limited to Iran and could also affect Türkiye, Iraq, Georgia and Azerbaijan, Ahmad Fakhrifard, a lecturer at the Faculty of Water Resources of Tabriz University, said.

    Report informs, referring to the Iranian media, that speaking about the scale of the crisis at Lake Urmia, the professor from Tabriz University warned that the issue has already ceased to be a purely local or national environmental problem and has turned into a social as well as an international one.

    According to him, even if about 3.5 billion cubic meters of water were to flow into the lake, its full restoration would take at least 14 years. Overall, restoring the fragile ecosystem after years of damage requires patience, consistent science-based policies, and consensus between executive authorities and research institutions.

    "According to the studies conducted, in order to maintain the lake's minimum ecological sustainability, it is necessary to supply it with at least 2.3 billion cubic metres of water," Fakhrifard noted.

    Iran Lake Urmia salt storms
    Urmiya gölündəki duz fırtınalarının qonşu ölkələrin ekologiyasına mümkün təsiri açıqlanıb
    Иран предупредил о риске соляных бурь из-за высыхания озера Урмия

    Latest News

    12:38

    Aston Villa repeats 111-year-old club record

    Football
    12:26

    Rain and wind affect several regions of Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    12:05

    Storm leaves over 7,000 without power in Lithuania

    Other countries
    11:52

    Iran warns of risk of salt storms due to drying of Lake Urmia

    Region
    11:35
    Photo
    Video

    Customs officers in Azerbaijan thwart sale of large batch of smuggled cigarettes

    Incident
    11:21

    Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off the coast of Peru

    Other countries
    10:55

    Two killed, 32 injured in Russian shelling of Kyiv

    Other countries
    10:49

    More than 10 people killed in road accident in eastern Brazil

    Other countries
    10:35

    Wolf that escaped from zoo enclosure caught in Tokyo – UPDATED

    Other countries
    All News Feed