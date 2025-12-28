Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Storm leaves over 7,000 without power in Lithuania

    Other countries
    • 28 December, 2025
    • 12:05
    Storm leaves over 7,000 without power in Lithuania

    More than 7,000 people in Lithuania have been left without electricity after a severe storm, with shipping operations restricted at the Klaipėda State Seaport due to adverse weather conditions.

    According to Report, a representative of the Lithuanian Hydrometeorological Center told national radio LRT that after a night without power, around 5,500 consumers remained affected. By the morning, the storm had intensified, with near-hurricane-force winds bringing the total number of affected residents to 7,100.

    Wind gusts reached speeds of up to 31 m/s, hitting the western part of the country hardest. The Klaipėda Port Authority was forced to limit shipping as wave heights exceeded 5 meters.

